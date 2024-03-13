Rangers Bust Iranian Oil Smuggling Ring, Seize Thousands Liters Of Oil
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh, along with police and customs intelligence, conducted a joint operation based on intelligence information.
During the operation in areas connected to Gadap, Super Highway, they apprehended 14 suspects involved in Iranian oil smuggling at three different locations.
According to the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, the apprehended suspects were found in possession of 22,800 liters of Iranian diesel, 6 smuggling units, 6 tanks, cash amounting to approximately Rs 0.5 million, and 17 mobile phones. Additionally, 5 trucks and 2 cars used in the smuggling operation were also seized.
Pakistan Rangers Sindh has vowed to continue the operation until the complete eradication of smuggling activities.
The arrested suspects, along with Iranian oil, vehicles, cash, and other items, have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.
