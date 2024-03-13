Open Menu

Rangers Bust Iranian Oil Smuggling Ring, Seize Thousands Liters Of Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Rangers bust Iranian oil smuggling ring, seize thousands liters of oil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh, along with police and customs intelligence, conducted a joint operation based on intelligence information.

During the operation in areas connected to Gadap, Super Highway, they apprehended 14 suspects involved in Iranian oil smuggling at three different locations.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, the apprehended suspects were found in possession of 22,800 liters of Iranian diesel, 6 smuggling units, 6 tanks, cash amounting to approximately Rs 0.5 million, and 17 mobile phones. Additionally, 5 trucks and 2 cars used in the smuggling operation were also seized.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has vowed to continue the operation until the complete eradication of smuggling activities.

The arrested suspects, along with Iranian oil, vehicles, cash, and other items, have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Oil Vehicles Gadap Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

24 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

1 hour ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

3 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

15 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

15 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

15 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

15 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan