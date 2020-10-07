UrduPoint.com
Rangers Conduct Flag March In City

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday conducted flag march in connection with the security of Chehlum Imam Hussain in different parts of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday conducted flag march in connection with the security of Chehlum Imam Hussain in different parts of the city.

The contingents of the para-military force conducted flag march in Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Baldia, Orangi, Clifton, Bin Qasim, Gadap, Gulberg, Keamari, Landhi, Lyari, Malir and Saddar towns, said a news release.

Besides, the Rangers and Police are also conducting strict snap checking in different areas of the city and special snap checking at the entry and exit points.

The complete data of all the vehicles, proper checking and biometric verifications are being carried out.

The citizens, in case of need of any assistance, have been appealed to inform the Rangers on their nearest check-post or contact the Rangers on helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-9001111.

