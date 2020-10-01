UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Conduct Flag March In City Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rangers conduct flag march in city Karachi

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday conducted flag march in different parts of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday conducted flag march in different parts of the city.

The contingents of the para-military force conducted flag march in Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Baldia, Orangi, Clifton, Bin Qasim, Gadap, Gulberg, Keamari, Landhi, Lyari, Malir and Saddar towns, said a news release.

Besides, the Rangers is also conducting strict snap checking in different areas of the city and special snap checking at the entry and exit points. The complete data of all the vehicles, proper checking and biometric verifications are being carried out.

The citizens, in case of need of any assistance, have been appealed to inform the Rangers on their nearest check-post or contact the Rangers on helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-9001111.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Vehicles Baldia Bin Qasim Gadap Gulberg Gulshan Landhi Lyari Malir Saddar Orangi March All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

1 hour ago

Doctor dies of Covid-19

10 seconds ago

Govt spending hefty amount to promote sports activ ..

13 seconds ago

PML-N rendered NAB ineffective to protect PPP corr ..

15 seconds ago

IIOJK authorities trying to hush-up extrajudicial ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.