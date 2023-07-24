Open Menu

Rangers Conduct Flag March Regarding Security Of Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Rangers conduct flag march regarding security of Muharram

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Lt. Col. Mohammad Baig led a flag march of Police, a convoy of Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of Larkana city as part of Muharram security arrangements in the district on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Lt. Col. Mohammad Baig led a flag march of Police, a convoy of Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of Larkana city as part of Muharram security arrangements in the district on Monday.

The convoy took its start from Rangers Headquarters Larkana and passed through all the main roads of Larkana city and other areas of the city.

Later, the Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers along with other officials of Rangers also inspected routes of Muharram processions and sites of Majalis.

Rangers are performing their professional duties to ensure peace, tranquility, law, and order during Muharram in Larkana.

On the directives of Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas control rooms had been established at various points.

The Rangers had also been directed to monitor the Muharram processions.

He also directed to deploy the Rangers personnel at the venues of Majalis and to carry out patrolling in their surroundings.

Meanwhile, Larkana Police have also set up pickets and started snap-checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers in Larkana city and its surroundings.

