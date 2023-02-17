Rangers conducting clearance operation at KPO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A clearance operation against terrorists at the 4th floor of Karachi Police Office by an Anti-Terrorist Wing of Pakistan Rangers Sindh is underway.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Friday, three floors has been cleared by the Rangers.

"A Brigadier and Wing Commanders of Qalandar Force of Rangers Counter-Terrorism Division are leading the operation," the spokesman informed.

He said three Rangers personnel had been injured in the operation. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.