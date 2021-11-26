Rangers Conducts Combing Operation, Arrests Various Suspects
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:07 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a combing operation, conducted in Katti Pahari, Orangi Town area arrested number of suspects involved criminal activities and drug peddling
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a combing operation, conducted in Katti Pahari, Orangi Town area arrested number of suspects involved criminal activities and drug peddling.
The para-military force also recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from the possession of arrested suspects, said a news release.
All arrested alongwith recovered arms, ammo and drugs have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.