Rangers Conducts Search Operation In Parts Of City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

Rangers conducts search operation in parts of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sunday conducted search operation different parts of the megalopolis.

The operation aimed at to arrest any criminals in the areas, according to the spokesman of paramilitary force.

Rangers Motorcycle Squad also participated in the operation.

Criminal record of suspects was also checked through biometric verification.

Operation was conducted in areas including Liaquatabad Town, Baldia Town, Orangi Town, Korangi Town, Landhi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Clifton Town, Bin Qasim Town, Malir Town, Gadap Town, Gulberg Town, Kemari Town, Lyari Town, Saddar Town and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

