Rangers Conducts Search Operation In Sukkur Jail

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:48 PM

Rangers conducts search operation in Sukkur Jail

The Sindh Rangers conducted search operations in Sukkur prisons here on Monday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Rangers conducted search operations in Sukkur prisons here on Monday.

The Rangers spokesperson said that different wings of the Rangers took part in the operation and searched all the barracks and cells of Sukkur central prisons.

He said during the search, tv sets, fans, fridges, air coolers, gold chains, nail cutters and other prohibited items were recovered. The spokesperson further said that the operation was lasted for hours.

