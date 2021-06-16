Rangers conducts snap checking

Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur conducted snap checking here on Wednesday and removed tints from the vehicles while performing duties at different links roads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur conducted snap checking here on Wednesday and removed tints from the vehicles while performing duties at different links roads.

The biometric device was also used to identify suspects, an official informed APP.

He said people of the area have also expressed satisfaction over their performance.