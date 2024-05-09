Rangers Continue Operations Against Water Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The operations by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh aimed at combating various crimes, including the illicit establishment of water hydrants and water theft are underway in the city.
As per a spokesperson for the Rangers on Thursday, joint efforts between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Karachi Water board led to the interception of unauthorized well-digging activities at five different locations along the Lyari river and near the Lyari Expressway Toll Plaza.
The absence of legal documentation for these excavation and drilling activities was noted.
The operation by Pakistan Rangers Sindh is set to persist until the eradication of illegal hydrants and water theft is achieved.
