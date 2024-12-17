Open Menu

Rangers, CTD Arrest Three Most Wanted Terrorists Of Fitna Al Khawarij

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) In a major operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three high-profile suspects affiliated with the outlawed Fitna Al Khawarij Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a joint intelligence-based operation in Quaidabad.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Javed Swati alias Bhai Jan, Shahid Hussain alias Umar, and Akbar Zeb Khan, were involved in terrorism, killings, and extortion, said a news release on Tuesday.

Arms, ammunition, and explosive materials were also seized during the operation.

Javed Swati joined the Fitna Al Khawarij in 2008, operating in Swat alongside notorious commanders Umar Rehman alias Ustad Fateh and Bin Yameen. After the deaths of his two brothers, Shahid and Zahid, in an operation in Swat, Javed Swati relocated to Karachi with his family. He was previously arrested in Karachi in 2012 and served 14 months in prison. Upon his release, he settled in Gulshan-e-Buner, Landhi, while maintaining close contact with commanders of Fitna Al Khawarij now based in Afghanistan.

Javed Swati’s accomplices, Shahid Hussain alias Umar and Akbar Zeb Khan, joined the Ghalba-e-Islam group in 2010. Both have made several trips to Afghanistan. The group has been responsible for numerous extortion and assassination operations in Karachi. The suspects, along with other associates including Zakaria alias Inamullah, Rafiullah alias Taxi Wala, and Adnan Hazarewal, frequently extorted traders, demanding large sums of money. In one case, they demanded Rs. 5 million from a trader, threatening to kill him. An FIR was registered at Quaidabad police station.

In another incident, Akbar Zeb Khan and Zakaria killed retired head constable Fazal Zada and injured Syed Afreen near Landhi on suspicion of being informants. This case is also registered at Quaidabad police station.

The suspects were reportedly planning an attack on security forces before their arrest. Further investigations are underway, and significant information is expected to emerge.

The arrested individuals and seized arms have been handed over to the police for legal proceedings.

