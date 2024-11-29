Rangers, Customs arrest 9 suspects, seize large quantity NCP goods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh in an Anti-Smuggling drive along with Pakistan Customs arrested 9 suspects and recovered a number of non-custom paid goods from different areas.

According to a news release on Friday, the Rangers and Customs officials during checking at the Hub check post, Hub River Road, Ittehad Town, Orangi Town, Manghopir, Banaras and other areas recovered NCP goods including clothes, cigarettes, electric appliances, engine oil, different cosmetics, washing powder, betel nut, laptops, dried milk, chocolate, candies, tyres, Chinese salt, smuggled Iranian diesel and others.

During the actions, 9 suspects involved were also apprehended. The value of the seized goods was millions of rupees.

Arrested accused along with recovered goods were handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.