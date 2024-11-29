Open Menu

Rangers, Customs Arrest 9 Suspects, Seize Large Quantity NCP Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Rangers, Customs arrest 9 suspects, seize large quantity NCP goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh in an Anti-Smuggling drive along with Pakistan Customs arrested 9 suspects and recovered a number of non-custom paid goods from different areas.

According to a news release on Friday, the Rangers and Customs officials during checking at the Hub check post, Hub River Road, Ittehad Town, Orangi Town, Manghopir, Banaras and other areas recovered NCP goods including clothes, cigarettes, electric appliances, engine oil, different cosmetics, washing powder, betel nut, laptops, dried milk, chocolate, candies, tyres, Chinese salt, smuggled Iranian diesel and others.

During the actions, 9 suspects involved were also apprehended. The value of the seized goods was millions of rupees.

Arrested accused along with recovered goods were handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers China Oil Road Orangi Hub Post From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

1 hour ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

1 hour ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

2 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

4 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

5 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

19 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

19 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan