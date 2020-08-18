Rangers, Customs foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of Non Custom Paid items worth millions of rupees in district Kashmor near Sindh - Punjab border.

According to spokesman for Rangers, the para military force along with Customs on a tip off, recovered 2760 kg betel nuts, 825 kg dry milk chemical, 4540 packets of different gutka, cigarettes, mobil oil and tyres during checking of two passenger buses.

The approximate value of recovered items is Rs. 7.2 million. All recovered NCP items have been handed over to Customs authorities.