UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers, Customs Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Items Worth Millions

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Rangers, Customs foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of Non Custom Paid items worth millions of rupees in district Kashmor near Sindh - Punjab border.

According to spokesman for Rangers, the para military force along with Customs on a tip off, recovered 2760 kg betel nuts, 825 kg dry milk chemical, 4540 packets of different gutka, cigarettes, mobil oil and tyres during checking of two passenger buses.

The approximate value of recovered items is Rs. 7.2 million. All recovered NCP items have been handed over to Customs authorities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Punjab Oil Border All Million

Recent Stories

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

40 seconds ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

16 minutes ago

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

46 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.