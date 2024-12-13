Open Menu

Rangers, Customs Seize NCP Goods At Sindh-Balochistan Border

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Rangers, Customs seize NCP goods at Sindh-Balochistan border

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a joint anti-smuggling operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Customs apprehended two smugglers and seized a large quantity of non-custom-paid (NCP) goods at a check post on the Sindh-Balochistan border.

According to a news release issued on Friday, the confiscated items include Iranian diesel, cloth, Indian gutka, tyres, betel nuts, cigarettes, dried milk, cooking oil, chocolates, candies, Chinese salt, and other products.

The smugglers were caught transporting these goods hidden in secret compartments of buses and trucks from Balochistan to Karachi. The value of the seized items is estimated to be in the millions.

The arrested individuals, along with the recovered goods, have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Balochistan Rangers China Oil Border Post From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

3 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

12 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

12 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

12 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

12 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

12 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

12 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

12 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

12 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan