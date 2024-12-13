Rangers, Customs seize NCP goods at Sindh-Balochistan border

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a joint anti-smuggling operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Customs apprehended two smugglers and seized a large quantity of non-custom-paid (NCP) goods at a check post on the Sindh-Balochistan border.

According to a news release issued on Friday, the confiscated items include Iranian diesel, cloth, Indian gutka, tyres, betel nuts, cigarettes, dried milk, cooking oil, chocolates, candies, Chinese salt, and other products.

The smugglers were caught transporting these goods hidden in secret compartments of buses and trucks from Balochistan to Karachi. The value of the seized items is estimated to be in the millions.

The arrested individuals, along with the recovered goods, have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal action.