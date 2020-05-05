UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Deployment Extended For Another 90 Days In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

Rangers deployment extended for another 90 days in Karachi

The Sindh government on Monday extended the deployment of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for another period of 90 days in Karachi Division with effect from 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday extended the deployment of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for another period of 90 days in Karachi Division with effect from 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020.

According to a notification issued here, the provincial government extended the deployment of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in exercise of powers conferred under section 4 (3) (i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997) for another period of ninety days.

"The Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Divisionto discharge its functions under the said Act as authorized by the Government of Sindh, for anotherperiod of ninety (90) days w.e.f 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020."

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

27 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.