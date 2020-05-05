Rangers deployment extended for another 90 days in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh government on Monday extended the deployment of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for another period of 90 days in Karachi Division with effect from 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday extended the deployment of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for another period of 90 days in Karachi Division with effect from 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020.

According to a notification issued here, the provincial government extended the deployment of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in exercise of powers conferred under section 4 (3) (i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997) for another period of ninety days.

"The Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Divisionto discharge its functions under the said Act as authorized by the Government of Sindh, for anotherperiod of ninety (90) days w.e.f 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020."