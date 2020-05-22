UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers DG Pays Aerial Visit Of Plane Crash Site

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Rangers DG pays aerial visit of plane crash site

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Friday paid an aerial visit of the incident site of plane crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Friday paid an aerial visit of the incident site of plane crash.

According to news release of the paramilitary force, the Rangers contingents immediately rushed to the site of incident.

DG Rangers has directed the Sector Commander of the area to conduct relief and rescue operations at the affected site.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Visit SITE

Recent Stories

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

20 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

31 minutes ago

Hong Kong to adopt security law 'as soon as possib ..

4 minutes ago

Russia expects 'significant increase' in May death ..

4 minutes ago

SEWA examines 3,000 water samples over last 4 mont ..

46 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.