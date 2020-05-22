Rangers DG pays aerial visit of plane crash site

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Friday paid an aerial visit of the incident site of plane crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Friday paid an aerial visit of the incident site of plane crash.

According to news release of the paramilitary force, the Rangers contingents immediately rushed to the site of incident.

DG Rangers has directed the Sector Commander of the area to conduct relief and rescue operations at the affected site.