Rangers DG presides over high-level security meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chauhdhry on Wednesday presided over a high level meeting to review security measures to maintain law and order in Sindh.

The attendees of meeting reiterated to further tightening the security across the province to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens, according to a news release.

The meeting decided to take all possible measures and to utilize all modern technical resources to ensure peace in the province.

Among others Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Commissioner Karachi, DIGPs of Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch, all Zones of Karachi and Traffic, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Rangers and other LEAs attended the meeting.