Rangers DG presides over high-level security meeting for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Monday presided over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) The meeting decided to ensure strict security around the sensitive installations besides the security of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi related processions and other programs, said a news release.

Participants of the meeting also reviewed the strategy to maintain law and order and strict surveillance on elements involved in spreading any kind of religious hatred or extremism.

Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP Karachi, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Deputy IGPs of all zones, Traffic, Special Branch, senior officers of Rangers and other agencies attended the meeting.