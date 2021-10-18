UrduPoint.com

Rangers DG Presides Over High-level Security Meeting For Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:51 PM

Rangers DG presides over high-level security meeting for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Monday presided over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) The meeting decided to ensure strict security around the sensitive installations besides the security of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi related processions and other programs, said a news release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Monday presided over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) The meeting decided to ensure strict security around the sensitive installations besides the security of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi related processions and other programs, said a news release.

Participants of the meeting also reviewed the strategy to maintain law and order and strict surveillance on elements involved in spreading any kind of religious hatred or extremism.

Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP Karachi, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Deputy IGPs of all zones, Traffic, Special Branch, senior officers of Rangers and other agencies attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Law And Order Traffic All

Recent Stories

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

8 minutes ago
 Rally Underway in New York to Demand Trump Be Indi ..

Rally Underway in New York to Demand Trump Be Indicted Over Security Guard Incid ..

2 minutes ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

23 minutes ago
 Session court exonerates two persons charged in mu ..

Session court exonerates two persons charged in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif tries to escape from accountability ..

Shehbaz Sharif tries to escape from accountability: Shahzad Akbar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.