Rangers DG visits site of train accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Monday visited the site of train accident took place near Daharki earlier today.

The DG Rangers expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident and expressed sympathies with bereaved families of victims.

On the occasion, the DG Rangers was briefed about the relief operation by the Sector Commander of the area. He appreciated the services of teams including Rangers that participated in rescue operation.

Earlier, at least 32 persons were killed while over 80 sustained injuries in the train accident that occurred near Reti Railway Station between Reti and Daharki when the bogies of Millat Express heading towards Sargodha from Karachi derailed and fell on the down track which collided with Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.