UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers DG Visits Site Of Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rangers DG visits site of train accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Monday visited the site of train accident took place near Daharki earlier today.

The DG Rangers expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident and expressed sympathies with bereaved families of victims.

On the occasion, the DG Rangers was briefed about the relief operation by the Sector Commander of the area. He appreciated the services of teams including Rangers that participated in rescue operation.

Earlier, at least 32 persons were killed while over 80 sustained injuries in the train accident that occurred near Reti Railway Station between Reti and Daharki when the bogies of Millat Express heading towards Sargodha from Karachi derailed and fell on the down track which collided with Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Rangers Sargodha Rawalpindi SITE Daharki From

Recent Stories

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

34 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

41 minutes ago

PSL 6: Cricketers will drink Coconut water and use ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.