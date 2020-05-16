Rangers distribute ration among coolies, labourers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday distributed ration bags among needy people at Cantt. Railways Station Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday distributed ration bags among needy people at Cantt. Railways Station Karachi.

The ration has been distributed among coolies, daily wagers and labourers facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19, said the spokesman to Rangers.

Besides, distribution of ration, the officials of Rangers also created awareness regarding adoption of precautionary measures including maintenance of social distancing and others.

The coolies and labourers on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Rangers.