Rangers distribute ration among needy

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday distributed ration bags and other essential items among the daily wagers and needy residents of Azam Basti area of Mehmoodabad facing difficulties due to the lockdown imposed to contain the advancement of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday distributed ration bags and other essential items among the daily wagers and needy residents of Azam Basti area of Mehmoodabad facing difficulties due to the lockdown imposed to contain the advancement of coronavirus.

The officials of paramilitary force also created awareness about adoption of precautionary measures to prevent from COVID-19, said a statement.

On the occasion, Pastor of Pakistan New Hope Church Incharge Fedrick Paul and other members of Christian community prayed for elimination of pandemic coronavirus. They also appreciated efforts of Rangers for distribution of ration among needy in this difficult hour.