UrduPoint.com

Rangers Distribute Warm Clothes Among Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Rangers distribute warm clothes among flood affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh with cooperation of donors distributed needed goods among the flood victims in Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Sanghar and Khairpur.

According to a news release on Tuesday, as many as six trucks loaded with different goods including warm clothing, blankets and others were dispatched to the said areas.

The clothing included 9,960 jackets for men and women, 3,715 jackets for kids, 3,975 ladies' shawls, 2,600 sweaters, 2,500 pairs of trousers for kids, and 2,520 hoodies for kids, besides 7,000 bags of salt.

Earlier, Rangers Sindh with the support of various communities, NGOs, traders and philanthropists of Karachi, also distributed food items and other relief goods to the flood-affected people in remote areas of Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Flood Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Women Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

47 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.