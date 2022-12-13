Rangers distribute warm clothes among flood affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh with cooperation of donors distributed needed goods among the flood victims in Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Sanghar and Khairpur.

According to a news release on Tuesday, as many as six trucks loaded with different goods including warm clothing, blankets and others were dispatched to the said areas.

The clothing included 9,960 jackets for men and women, 3,715 jackets for kids, 3,975 ladies' shawls, 2,600 sweaters, 2,500 pairs of trousers for kids, and 2,520 hoodies for kids, besides 7,000 bags of salt.

Earlier, Rangers Sindh with the support of various communities, NGOs, traders and philanthropists of Karachi, also distributed food items and other relief goods to the flood-affected people in remote areas of Sindh.