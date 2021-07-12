Rangers, FC to be deployed in AJK General Election: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that 7200 personnel of Rangers and FC will be deployed in Azad Kashmir on the request of election commission to ensure smooth conduct of elections on July 25, 2021.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said army is always ready to support Election Commission for security purposes. The Minister expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will form the next government in Azad Kashmir.

Commenting on issuance of fake national identification cards by National Database and Registration Authority, he said 39 officials have been suspended in Karachi and this will not be tolerated.

The Minister said a summary has been moved regarding the decision about Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan which will be discussed in tomorrow's meeting of Federal cabinet.

Responding to a question, he said India has always remained involved in sabotage activities in Pakistan. He, however, said that our security agencies always foiled their sordid designs.