UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of Huge Quantity Motor Oil, Arrests Accused

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Rangers foil smuggling bid of huge quantity motor oil, arrests accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of mobile oil and arrested an accused at Shaheed Abdul Jabbar Check Post on borders of Sindh-Balochistan.

According to a news release here on Sunday, during checking of a suspicious truck, the officials recovered 1235 canes of mobile oil weighing 24,700 liters.

The oil was being smuggled from Quetta to Lahore. The approximate value of seized oil was Rs. 5.1 million.

Arrested accused and seized oil have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Quetta Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Oil Sunday Post From Million

Recent Stories

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

25 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

40 minutes ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.