Rangers foil smuggling bid of huge quantity motor oil, arrests accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of mobile oil and arrested an accused at Shaheed Abdul Jabbar Check Post on borders of Sindh-Balochistan.

According to a news release here on Sunday, during checking of a suspicious truck, the officials recovered 1235 canes of mobile oil weighing 24,700 liters.

The oil was being smuggled from Quetta to Lahore. The approximate value of seized oil was Rs. 5.1 million.

Arrested accused and seized oil have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.