Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Goods
Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:18 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs. 10 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs. 10 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.
Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh- Balochistan border, recovered NCP goods including 12060 kg betel nuts, 31 packets cigarettes, 10 packets Indian gutka, 82 bags of salt, 99 tyres and others, according to a news release issued here on Monday.
The seized items have been handed over to customs authorities.