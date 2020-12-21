UrduPoint.com
Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Goods

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:18 PM

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP goods

Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs. 10 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs. 10 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh- Balochistan border, recovered NCP goods including 12060 kg betel nuts, 31 packets cigarettes, 10 packets Indian gutka, 82 bags of salt, 99 tyres and others, according to a news release issued here on Monday.

The seized items have been handed over to customs authorities.

More Stories From Pakistan

