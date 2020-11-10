UrduPoint.com
Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Items

Tue 10th November 2020

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of various Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items during checking at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post district Jacobabad on Sindh Balochistan borders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of various Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items during checking at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post district Jacobabad on Sindh Balochistan borders.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the paramilitary force seized 52 kg of betel nuts, 82 bags of Indian gutka, 94 kg Naswar, 356 packets of cigarettes, medicines, 8 salt bags and other items worth over Rs.

5.8 million.

The seized items were recovered during checking of different vehicles. All the recovered NCP items were handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

