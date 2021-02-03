Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, the Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh-Balochistan border, recovered NCP goods including 3520 kg betel nuts, 11,650 packets of cigarettes, 25 bags China salt, 78 cloth rolls, 160 tyres, 4 cars and 4568 zinc silver plates.

All the recovered NCP goods have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.