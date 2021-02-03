UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Items

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:18 PM

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, the Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh-Balochistan border, recovered NCP goods including 3520 kg betel nuts, 11,650 packets of cigarettes, 25 bags China salt, 78 cloth rolls, 160 tyres, 4 cars and 4568 zinc silver plates.

All the recovered NCP goods have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Rangers Martyrs Shaheed China Border Silver Post Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

1384 applications addressed in open kutcheris

19 seconds ago

NCOC initiates national immunisation drive among a ..

22 seconds ago

Japan's Cabinet Reaffirms G7 Demand to Release Nav ..

2 minutes ago

For billionaire Jared Isaacman, the space tourism ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the three-d ..

18 minutes ago

UK Trade Unions, Businesses Urge Chancellor to Ext ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.