Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) to assist customs officials in curbing smuggling foiled smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post, Dera Modh and Guddu check post located at the Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab borders in district Jacobabad and Kashmore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) to assist customs officials in curbing smuggling foiled smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post, Dera Modh and Guddu check post located at the Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab borders in district Jacobabad and Kashmore.

According to a news release on Monday, the seized NCP goods worth Rs. 48 millions included 12 vehicles, 11 tyres, 5047 meter cloth and 275 packets of gutka.

All the seized goods have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.