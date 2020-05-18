Rangers foils smuggling bid of NCP goods

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to a news release issued here on Monday, the Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post Sindh and Balochistan, recovered NCP goods worth 7.

6 million from a truck traveling from Quetta to Lahore.

The seized goods include large, small tyres and 13000 silver plates.

The seized items have been handed over to customs authorities.