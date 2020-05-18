Rangers Foils Smuggling Bid Of NCP Goods
The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan
According to a news release issued here on Monday, the Rangers acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post Sindh and Balochistan, recovered NCP goods worth 7.
6 million from a truck traveling from Quetta to Lahore.
The seized goods include large, small tyres and 13000 silver plates.
The seized items have been handed over to customs authorities.