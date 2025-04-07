Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully thwarted a terrorist plan in Karachi, apprehending three highly wanted militants during a joint intelligence-based operation in the Korangi area.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the arrested individuals identified as Inamullah alias Lala, Naeemullah alias Umar Zali, and Muhammad Tayyab alias Muhammad are linked to the outlawed group Fitna Al-Khawarij’s Gul Bahadur faction.

The suspects were allegedly involved in multiple attacks on security forces and were found planning further acts of terror within the city. Authorities also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from their possession.

Investigations revealed that Naeemullah, an important figure within the Gul Bahadur group since 2014, had undergone militancy training and participated in operations in Waziristan.

His father and uncle, both key commanders in the group, were killed during security forces operations.

Inamullah, who joined the network in 2017, had also been active in Waziristan’s Jani Khel area, engaging in attacks against security personnel. His brother remains an active militant in the region.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tayyab became affiliated with the group in 2023 following the death of his brother, a militant. He had been facilitating terrorist operations within Karachi.

The officials said that the accused were in the final stages of planning attacks when they were captured. They have been handed over to CTD, along with the seized arms and explosives, for further legal proceedings.