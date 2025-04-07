Rangers Foils Terror Plot In Karachi, Three High-profile Terrorists Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully thwarted a terrorist plan in Karachi, apprehending three highly wanted militants during a joint intelligence-based operation in the Korangi area
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully thwarted a terrorist plan in Karachi, apprehending three highly wanted militants during a joint intelligence-based operation in the Korangi area.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the arrested individuals identified as Inamullah alias Lala, Naeemullah alias Umar Zali, and Muhammad Tayyab alias Muhammad are linked to the outlawed group Fitna Al-Khawarij’s Gul Bahadur faction.
The suspects were allegedly involved in multiple attacks on security forces and were found planning further acts of terror within the city. Authorities also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from their possession.
Investigations revealed that Naeemullah, an important figure within the Gul Bahadur group since 2014, had undergone militancy training and participated in operations in Waziristan.
His father and uncle, both key commanders in the group, were killed during security forces operations.
Inamullah, who joined the network in 2017, had also been active in Waziristan’s Jani Khel area, engaging in attacks against security personnel. His brother remains an active militant in the region.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Tayyab became affiliated with the group in 2023 following the death of his brother, a militant. He had been facilitating terrorist operations within Karachi.
The officials said that the accused were in the final stages of planning attacks when they were captured. They have been handed over to CTD, along with the seized arms and explosives, for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi
Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..
Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain
Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary role in promoting global peace, ..
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for focusing to boost fruit exports
Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced
SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi
Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..
SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025
Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-political domain
PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Per ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested4 minutes ago
-
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced4 minutes ago
-
SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi4 minutes ago
-
MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division41 minutes ago
-
PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Pervaiz24 minutes ago
-
Malik Naeem meets with QESCO Chief for addressing power issues41 minutes ago
-
Inter-district robbers gang ring leader killed in Chaklala ‘encounter’41 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on criminals launched41 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early sesame cultivation41 minutes ago
-
FWCCI welcomes cut in power tariff41 minutes ago
-
DC visits land record center41 minutes ago
-
DC visits library51 minutes ago