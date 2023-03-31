Rangers formulates comprehensive security strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with police and other law enforcement agencies had formulated a comprehensive strategy to ensure law and order situation throughout the province during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this connection, special security arrangements had been made at mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places and snap checking, mobile patrolling and patrolling by motorcycle squads had been made more effective and active during Taraweeh hours, according to spokesman for Rangers on Friday.

Besides, the deployment of Rangers had also been increased in shopping centers, Ramazan bachat bazars and public places during Iftar and night time.