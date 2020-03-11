Rangers Hand Over Recovered Mobile Phones, Bikes To Their Actual Owners
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over the items recovered during different operations to their actual owners.
The items including mobile phones and motorbikes were handed over to the owners after verification during a ceremony held at Rangers Anti Terrorist Wing, said a statement.
On the occasion, the citizens appreciated the efforts of Rangers.