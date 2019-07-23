Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

The 19 Wing of Desert Rangers organised a free medical camp here at Chak-10/BC where doctors examined patients and gave free of cost medicines to them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The 19 Wing of Desert Rangers organised a free medical camp here at Chak-10/BC where doctors examined patients and gave free of cost medicines to them.

According to a press release issued here, the doctors and paramedical staff of Rangers examined a large number of patients including women and children.

Senior officials of Desert Rangers and DSR of the 19 Wing, Muhammad Raj visited the camp site and inspected all the arrangements. He said the Desert Rangers would continue providing people with free of cost health facilities.