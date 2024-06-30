Rangers hold medical, veterinary camps in Cholistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pak Rangers Punjab had set up medical and veterinary camps in the Cholistan desert area where free medicines were distributed.

According to a press release issued here, under the auspices of Pak Rangers Punjab, medical and veterinary camps were established in Cholistan desert areas, respectively.

Doctors and paramedic teams of Pak Rangers Punajb were present at the free medical camp, where hundreds of patients, including women, men, and children, were medically examined and given free medicines.

Meanwhile, veterinary doctors and experts medically examined cattle at a veterinary camp established in the Cholistan desert area and provided free medicines for the treatment of the cattle owned by the local people of Cholistan.