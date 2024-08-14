Open Menu

Rangers Make Extraordinary Security On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, Pakistan Rangers Sindh took extraordinary security measures across Karachi.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rangers personnel conducted extensive patrols in key areas of the city, including Mazar-e-Quaid, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, M. A.

Jinnah Road, Allahwala Chowrangi, Nursery, Baloch Colony Bridge, Karsaz, Drig Road, Natha Khan Road, Star Gate, Airport Road, Shaheen Complex Chowrangi, Ziauddin Ahmed Road, I.I. Chundrigarh Road and adjoining areas.

The patrols were bolstered by the Rangers Anti-Terrorist Squad and Heavy Bike Squad.

Security was heightened around major landmarks, markets, shopping malls, parks, and highways to ensure public safety. Snap checks, as well as mobile and motorcycle patrols, were intensified, with a focus on monitoring suspicious vehicles and individuals at the city's entrances and exits.

