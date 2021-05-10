UrduPoint.com
Rangers Nab Member Of Notorious Robber Gang

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Monday arrested a member of a notorious robber gang wanted in dozens cases of robbery, snatching and street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Monday arrested a member of a notorious robber gang wanted in dozens cases of robbery, snatching and street crimes.

The suspect, Asif Zaman, was arrested from Manzoor Colony area of Korangi district in an intelligence based joint operation while weapons used in crime and ammunition were also recovered from the suspect's possession.

According to a press release, the suspect could easily be identified in CCTV recordings of robberies in a bakery and dairy shop on of M.A. Jinnah road near Anklesaria Hospital on April 3 and 7. In the video, that gone viral on social media, 4 persons could be seen holding weapons in their hands and snatching cash and mobile phones from customers and shop employees.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect has confessed to commit more than 200 crimes in different areas of Karachi while he, along with other gang members, was also part of over 60 robberies. One of his accomplices Malik Zeeshan was already caught by the Rangers.

The suspect and recovered weapons and ammunition were handed over to police for further legal proceedings while raids were being conducted to nab other members of the robbery gang.

