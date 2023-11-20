Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succumbs to injuries

In an incident at Islamabad High Court, a personnel of Rangers, identified as Ataullah, accidentally fell from the court's rooftop during duty and succumbed to injuries, an Islamabad police spokesperson said on Monday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In an incident at Islamabad High Court, a personnel of Rangers, identified as Ataullah, accidentally fell from the court's rooftop during duty and succumbed to injuries, an Islamabad police spokesperson said on Monday.

Despite immediate medical attention and transfer to the hospital after getting injuries, the personnel could not survive

the injuries sustained in the fall.

Postmortem and necessary legal procedures are currently underway to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, police said.