Rangers Official Martyred In Firing In Lyari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :An official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was martyred for firing an unidentified accused during snap-checking in the Lyari Area of the megalopolis on Monday.
According to a spokesman for Rangers, two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Rangers officials during snap-checking at the Alfalah checkpost when the officials signalled them to stop for checking.
As a result of the firing, a Rangers Lance Naik Dilshad was martyred and the accused fled away.
Search for the involved accused had been initiated by the para-military force and teams had also been formed for the arrest of the accused.