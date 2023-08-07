Open Menu

Rangers Official Martyred In Firing In Lyari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Rangers official martyred in firing in Lyari

An official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was martyred for firing an unidentified accused during snap-checking in the Lyari Area of the megalopolis on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :An official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was martyred for firing an unidentified accused during snap-checking in the Lyari Area of the megalopolis on Monday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Rangers officials during snap-checking at the Alfalah checkpost when the officials signalled them to stop for checking.

As a result of the firing, a Rangers Lance Naik Dilshad was martyred and the accused fled away.

Search for the involved accused had been initiated by the para-military force and teams had also been formed for the arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Firing Fire Rangers Lyari

Recent Stories

Rwanda suspect Kabuga should be considered for rel ..

Rwanda suspect Kabuga should be considered for release: UN judges

5 minutes ago
 Israel-Saudi Peace Process Facilitated by Infrastr ..

Israel-Saudi Peace Process Facilitated by Infrastructure, Hindered by Politics - ..

5 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Was Produ ..

State Dept. Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Was Productive, Sullivan and Nuland Att ..

5 minutes ago
 Laborer killed over demanding wage

Laborer killed over demanding wage

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

8 minutes ago
 Govt strives hard to provide all basic amenities t ..

Govt strives hard to provide all basic amenities to people at doorsteps: Federal ..

8 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoP ..

8 minutes ago
 Speakers at 'Policy Dialogue on MHM Tax Reforms' s ..

Speakers at 'Policy Dialogue on MHM Tax Reforms' suggest measures to ensure gend ..

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry thanks ..

12 minutes ago
 7 killed in Panjgur remote control bomb blast

7 killed in Panjgur remote control bomb blast

12 minutes ago
 Parties should frame 'rules of game' for future po ..

Parties should frame 'rules of game' for future political endeavours: Bilawal

12 minutes ago
 People to vote for PML-N on basis of long history ..

People to vote for PML-N on basis of long history of development works: Talal

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan