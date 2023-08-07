Rangers official martyred in firing in Lyari

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :An official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was martyred for firing an unidentified accused during snap-checking in the Lyari Area of the megalopolis on Monday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Rangers officials during snap-checking at the Alfalah checkpost when the officials signalled them to stop for checking.

As a result of the firing, a Rangers Lance Naik Dilshad was martyred and the accused fled away.

Search for the involved accused had been initiated by the para-military force and teams had also been formed for the arrest of the accused.