Rangers organise free medical camp in district Tharparkar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Tehsil Nagarparkar, Gudru Goth, Tehsil Daali Jatraar Goth area of District Tharparkar in collaboration with District Health Office.

Free of charge medical facilities were provided to over 1700 people including women, children and elderly people, said a news release on Sunday.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopedic, Chest Specialist, eye specialists, skin specialists, lady doctors and other specialists and Rangers doctors conducted free medical examination and provided free of charge medicines to patients.

Free eye testing was also conducted and spectacles were also provided to 72 eye patients and glaucoma surgery of 26 patients was also done.