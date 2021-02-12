Rangers organise free medical camp in Khanote, Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh has organised a free medical camp in Khanote area of Jamshoro in collaboration with District Health Office.

Free medical facilities were provided to over 700 people including women, children and elderly people, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedic, Chest Specialist, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination and provided medicines to patients.

On the occasion free of charge books and stationery was also distributed among students with the cooperation of local NGO Syed Qasim Ibn-e-Mustafa.