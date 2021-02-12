UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Organise Free Medical Camp In Khanote, Jamshoro

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Rangers organise free medical camp in Khanote, Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh has organised a free medical camp in Khanote area of Jamshoro in collaboration with District Health Office.

Free medical facilities were provided to over 700 people including women, children and elderly people, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedic, Chest Specialist, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialist doctors conducted free medical examination and provided medicines to patients.

On the occasion free of charge books and stationery was also distributed among students with the cooperation of local NGO Syed Qasim Ibn-e-Mustafa.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Jamshoro Women

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

20 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

43 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

1 hour ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.