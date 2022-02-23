UrduPoint.com

Rangers Organise Free Medical Camp In Korangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Rangers organise free medical camp in Korangi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized a free medical camp at Aziz Government Secondary School in Korangi sector 48/A

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized a free medical camp at Aziz Government Secondary school in Korangi sector 48/A.

Free medical facilities were provided to the under served and unprivileged people of the area in the medical camp, said a news release on Wednesday.

On the occasion, ENT specialist, orthopedic specialist, medical specialist, cardiologist, dermatologist, child specialist, general physician, gynecologist, physiotherapist and lady doctors examined over 2000 patients including women, children and the elderly and provided free of charge medicines.

Free tests for diabetes, cholesterol, dengue, digital X-ray and ECG were also conducted by the laboratory in the medical camp while children were also vaccinated to prevent them from different diseases.

The people of the area applauded the initiative taken by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

