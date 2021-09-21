UrduPoint.com

Rangers Organise Free Medical Camps In Different Parts Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Rangers organise free medical camps in different parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with different NGOs organised medical camps in Karachi and Badin where needy and deserving people were provided free of charge medical services.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Rangers organised medical camp at Graceful Grammar school in Saeedabad, Baldia Town area in collaboration with District Health Office, Mustafa Welfare Trust and Al-Hayat Hospital while another medical camp was established in Goth Ahmed Rahmo Badin in collaboration with PPHI Badin and Al-Ashraf Welfare Trust Mirpurkhas.

Medical Specialist, Diabetologist, ENT Specialist, General Physician, Ophthalmologist, Pediatrician, Gynecologist, Dermatologist, Sinologist, lady doctor and Rangers doctors examined over 1800 patients including women, children and the elderly in the free medical camps.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients. People were also vaccinated against coronavirus in the camps.

