Rangers organize free medical camp in Shikarpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with district hospital and health department Shikarpur organized a free medical camp in Goth Khadim Hussain Jatoi Faizu Laro area of Shikarpur district in Sindh.

Free of charge medical facilities were provided to the unprivileged and underserved people of the area in the camp, said a news release on Thursday.

General Physicians, Surgeons, Child Specialists, Eye Specialists, ENT Specialists, Skin Specialists, Cardiologists, Radiologists, Child Nutritionists, Gynecologists and Lady Doctors examined over 4000 patients including women, children and the elderly. The patients were also provided free of charge medicines.

The patients were tested for hepatitis, diabetes, typhoid, malaria and tuberculosis and also vaccinated.

Locals of area appreciated the initiative taken by Rangers.