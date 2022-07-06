Rangers organize medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized free medical and livestock camps in different districts of Sindh for the prevention of lumpy skin disease among the animals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized free medical and livestock camps in different districts of Sindh for the prevention of lumpy skin disease among the animals.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the animals were also vaccinated against the disease.

Awareness lectures regarding different diseases in animals and their prevention were also delivered in the camps. Besides, free-of-charge medicines were also distributed on the occasion.

The camps were organized in different villages of Mithi and Chachro.