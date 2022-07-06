Rangers Organize Medical Camps For Prevention Of Lumpy Skin Disease
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 07:18 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized free medical and livestock camps in different districts of Sindh for the prevention of lumpy skin disease among the animals
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized free medical and livestock camps in different districts of Sindh for the prevention of lumpy skin disease among the animals.
According to a news release on Wednesday, the animals were also vaccinated against the disease.
Awareness lectures regarding different diseases in animals and their prevention were also delivered in the camps. Besides, free-of-charge medicines were also distributed on the occasion.
The camps were organized in different villages of Mithi and Chachro.