Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday organized an event at Mausoleum of the father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with the Independence Day.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was the chief guest on the occasion while Director General Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan, Inspector General of Police, senior civil, military officers and Ulemas belonging to different schools of thought were also present, said a news release.

A documentary regarding the day of Independence was also played during the event. Children presented tableaus in connection with the day. Corps Commander Karachi distributed awards among the prominent social workers.

Special prayers for the stability, progress and prosperity of the country were also offered while cake was also cut.