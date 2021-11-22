UrduPoint.com

Rangers Organizes Free Medical Camp In Malir

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rangers organizes free medical camp in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized a free medical camp in Malir Memon Goth area of the megalopolis in collaboration with Pak Aagosh Welfare Organization.

Free medical facilities were provided to the underserved and unprivileged people of the area in the medical camp, said a news release on Monday.

On the occasion, ENT specialist, medical specialist, child specialist, general physician, eye specialist, dermatologist, gynecologist and lady doctors examined over 2300 patients including women, children and the elderly and provided free of charge medicines.

Free tests for diabetes, cholesterol and ECG were also conducted by the laboratory in the medical camp. Measles vaccine was also given in the medical camp and rations were also distributed among the deserving people. The people of the area applauded the initiative taken by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

