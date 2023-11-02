Rangers organizes free medical camps in Lyari, Mehmoodabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized free medical camps in Kalakot, Lyari and Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad areas of the city.

Free medical facilities were provided to the deserving people of the areas in the camp, said a news release on Thursday.

In the free medical camp, over 5470 patients including women, children and the elderly were examined by medical specialists, skin specialists, ENT specialists, eye specialists, child specialists, gynecologists, cardiologists, general physicians, gastrologist and Rangers doctors. The patients were also provided free of charge medicines.

Free of charge lab tests including ECG, diabetes, ultrasound, CBC and others were also conducted in the camps.

Prominent social figures and senior officers of Rangers visited the free medical camp.

The people of the area appreciated the initiative taken by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.