Rangers, Pak Army distribute ration among needy families

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Army jointly distributed over 2000 ration bags among the needy families and daily wagers of different areas of the megalopolis besides, the awareness against the COVID-19 was also raised among the masses.

The paramilitary force distributed ration bags in the areas including Korangi UC-31, Zia Colony, SFT UC-13, Khokhrapar Malir, Landhi and Azeem Gabol Goth, said a statement.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers officials also created awareness among the people regarding social distancing and other precautionary measures.

They appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing and avoid going out of their homes unless there was urgency.