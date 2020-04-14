UrduPoint.com
Rangers, Pak Army Distribute Ration Among Needy Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:47 PM

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Army jointly distributed over 2000 ration bags among the needy families and daily wagers of different areas of the megalopolis besides, the awareness against the COVID-19 was also raised among the masses

The paramilitary force distributed ration bags in the areas including Korangi UC-31, Zia Colony, SFT UC-13, Khokhrapar Malir, Landhi and Azeem Gabol Goth, said a statement.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers officials also created awareness among the people regarding social distancing and other precautionary measures.

They appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing and avoid going out of their homes unless there was urgency.

