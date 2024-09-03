Open Menu

Rangers, Police Arrest Four Suspected Robbers

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District Central Police in a joint operation based on intelligence reports, arrested four suspects involved in multiple incidents of robbery and banditry in New Karachi, District Central.

The suspects were identified as Minhaj Ali Khan, the gang leader, Muzamil Hashmi alias Babban, Muhammad Talha, and Muhammad Ahsan alias Jadoo.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, during the investigation, Minhaj Ali Khan confessed to his involvement in over 60 street crime incidents across various areas of Karachi with his gang members.

The suspects disclosed that in May 2024, Minhaj Ali Khan and his accomplices shot and injured a citizen who resisted a robbery near Power House Chowrangi, close to Al-Khidmat Hospital in New Karachi. Additionally, on July 24, 2024, Minhaj Ali Khan and Muhammad Talha snatched a mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint in North Karachi, an incident that was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media.

Further investigation revealed that on May 28, 2024, Muzamil Hashmi and Muhammad Talha committed a robbery at gunpoint at a woodworks shop in Godhra Colony, New Karachi, stealing Rs. 0.225 million. This incident was also caught on CCTV and widely circulated on social media.

Muhammad Ahsan alias Jadoo, who joined Minhaj Ali Khan’s group in June 2024, was involved in street crimes and mobile phone thefts in various parts of Karachi. The group was known to alter the IMEI numbers of stolen phones and sell them in the New Karachi Mobile Market.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices of the gang. The arrested suspects have been handed over to District Central Police for further legal proceedings.

