Rangers, Police arrest notorious robbers in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District City Police in a joint operation based on intelligence information, apprehended two notorious members of a robbers' gang in the Lyari area, including the ring-leader. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ayaz Ali Sial and his accomplice, Muhammad Hayat Baloch.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, weapons were recovered from the suspects. During the initial investigation, the duo confessed to stopping vehicles at gunpoint and robbing salesmen. They would alter the identification numbers of stolen motorcycles and sell them to two buyers, Wajid and Hoshiar, who transported the stolen bikes from Karachi to Balochistan for sale.

Ayaz Ali Sial, the gang leader, also admitted to stealing cattle from Gulshan-e-Maymar and New Lyari with the help of his wife. Alongside his brothers Fayyaz, Azmat, brother-in-law Murad, and others, Sial orchestrated armed robberies of various company vehicles in areas such as Lyari, Gadap Town, and Gulshan-e-Maymar. CCTV footage clearly shows his involvement in these crimes.

The suspects also confessed to stealing Rs 450,000 at gunpoint from a vehicle carrying flour in the Faqeera Goth area. Both men have previous criminal records and have been jailed in the past.

The arrested individuals and their recovered weapons have been handed over to the police for further legal action.